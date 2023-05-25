Monroe Co. man sought in Monday non-fatal shooting arrested

A Monroe County man wanted as a person of interest in a Monday non-fatal shooting who later lead police on a lengthy car chase now is in custody, officials said Wednesday.

The man is also accused of trying to blow up someone with a bomb and firing a shotgun at him when it didn't work.

James Pattenaude, 38, of Milan Township, was arrested Wednesday after leading Ohio police on a car chase that ended in Michigan, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He was wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that happened at about 3 a.m. Monday in the 13000 block of Martinsville Road in Exeter Township, officials said. A person fired several shots at a home while the victim was inside.

On Tuesday, detectives said they developed a person of interest in their investigation and determined the suspect and the victim know each other. They also said the shooting was not random.

The next day, investigators tracked Pattenaude to a location near Airport Highway and South Reynolds Road in Lucas County, Ohio. They contacted the Lucas County Sheriff's Office for assistance.

Officials said Lucas County deputies and Toledo police officers at about 3 p.m. tried to conduct a traffic stop on Pattenaude and take him into custody but he sped away. The authorities pursued and Pattenaude drove back to Monroe County, they said.

After Monroe County deputies joined the chase, which continued for several more miles, Pattenaude stopped at Memorial Highway at Head O Lake Road in Whiteford Township. He exited his vehicle and ran but was quickly arrested.

Deputies took Pattenaude to the county jail to await charges.

Officials said the case remains under investigation and anyone with information about it should call detectives at (734) 240-7530.

Last year, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Pattenaude after he allegedly attacked someone with an incendiary device and fired a shotgun at him.

Pattenaude in August was arraigned on several charges, including felonious assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and using a firearm during a felony, in connection with the attack. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

In March, his case was bound over to Monroe County Circuit Court for trial. He was arraigned on the charges in circuit court last month and a judge scheduled a pre-trail hearing for Friday.

If convicted, he faces at least up to four years in prison for the felonious assault charge, up to four years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and up to two years for using a firearm during a felony.

