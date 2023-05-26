Ann Arbor man, 77, scares off suspect who broke into his house

Ann Arbor police are searching for a man who broke into a home Wednesday but ran off after the 77-year-old owner fired a gun at him.

Officers were called at about 6 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1800 block of Arbordale Street near Stadium and Pauline boulevards for a report of a home invasion and shots fired.

According to a preliminary investigation, a male suspect forced his way into the house through the kitchen window while the owner was home.

The victim told officers that he was in his bedroom when he heard what he thought was someone trying to open a screendoor. He went to the kitchen where he saw a strange man in the kitchen.

Police said the homeowner produced a handgun and fired a single shot at the suspect. The round didn't strike the suspect, who jumped out of the kitchen window and ran, they said.

The homeowner told officers he did not know the suspect and described him as a male in his late 20s with a thin build, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a gray sweatshirt.

No injuries were reported and nothing was taken, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Ann Arbor Police at (734) 794-6920.

