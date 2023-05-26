High court to hear arguments on whether township drone violated homeowner's privacy

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on a dispute between a northern Michigan township and homeowners over the use of drones to survey and photograph the homeowners' property.

The high court on Wednesday ordered oral arguments in a case over whether Long Lake Township officials violated Todd and Heather Maxon's Fourth Amendment rights when the township photographed their property to investigate zoning and nuisance complaints. The court also will examine, if the township did violate those rights, whether the photographs should be excluded from further zoning disciplinary action.

The Maxons filed suit against the township in Grand Traverse County Circuit Court in 2018, arguing photos the township had taken of their property with a drone should be thrown out because they were an invasion of privacy and a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which protects against "unreasonable searches and seizures."

The township argued that it had taken the photos to show there was a "significant increase in the amount of junk" on the property that violated a zoning ordinance banning illegal salvage or junkyards. Officials referred to prior case rulings that supported the use of photos taken from a manned aircraft to back their use of drones.

Grand Traverse Circuit Court denied the Maxons' request to suppress the images.

But the Michigan Court of Appeals in March 2021 ruled 2-1 that the aerial footage from the drone of the Maxon's backyard violated their "reasonable expectation of privacy." The appellate panel found drones were "intrinsically more targeted in nature than airplanes" and that the township would need a search warrant in order to use one in an investigation.

"If a governmental entity has any kind of nontrivial and objective reason to believe there would be value in flying a drone over a person’s property, as did plaintiff here, then we trust the entity will probably be able to persuade a court to grant a warrant or equivalent permission to conduct a search," wrote Court of Appeals Judge Kathleen Jansen in the 2021 majority opinion.

In a dissent, Judge Karen Fort Hood expressed concerns about the "intrusive nature of drones," but wrote that she felt the court was bound by U.S. Supreme Court precedent finding items visible from a "public navigable airspace" aren't protected by the Fourth Amendment.

In 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments in the case before changing course and asking the Court of Appeals to reconsider the case to see if the "exclusionary rule" appplied.

The exclusionary rule is typically considered a second step in a case involving a Fourth Amendment violation, requiring a court to decide, after making a finding of a Fourth Amendment violation, whether that violation merits the exclusion or suppression of evidence obtained via that alleged violation.

The Court of Appeals in September ruled the exclusionary rule did not apply to the Long Lake Township case, noting that the exclusionary rule was usually limited to criminal cases in order to deter police misconduct, not civil ones such as a zoning dispute.

"The exclusionary rule is intended to deter police misconduct, not that of lower-level bureaucrats who have little or not training in the Fourth Amendment," the Court of Apppeals panel said.

