Teens accused in gun, car, credit card thefts arrested in W. Mich.

A group of West Michigan teens faces possible criminal charges after being linked to a series of thefts involving guns, cars and credit cards, officials said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the five boys and one girl in the group, who range in age from 15 to 17, are also suspected in an armed robbery and at least one police chase.

According to authorities, a Jeep that was reported stolen from Solon Township was seen at a motel in the 5800 Block of Clyde Park Ave SW in Wyoming. Wyoming is about five miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

Police identified a room where they believed several suspects in the theft of the Jeep were staying. As authorities closed in on the motel, five people were walking from the building to the Jeep. The five ran away but were all captured after a short foot chase.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the motel room in which the suspects were staying and found a person and a stolen firearm. They searched the Jeep and found a second stolen firearm in it, police said.

Detectives with the sheriff's office said they believe the group is responsible for other stolen car complaints, thefts from fitness centers, and was likely involved in a vehicle chase with deputies on Tuesday.

Investigators have submitted to the county prosecutor's office a request to authorize a total of 16 charges against the group's members. They also said they are working to see if the teens are linked to other crimes elsewhere.

