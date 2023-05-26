Woman charged in death of relative, 73, in Mackinac County

A Michigan woman has been charged in connection with the death of 73-year-old man from Mackinac County, state officials announced Friday.

Troopers from the St. Ignace Post were first called Thursday to a home north of Hessel to investigate a reported disturbance involving a firearm at a home, Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio said in a statement.

They found the victim dead with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

A short time later, a 34-year-old woman, Joelle Chamberlain, was located down the road from the scene and contacted by troopers.

"Numerous indicators of this female being involved in the homicide were observed at which time she was taken into custody," Giannunzio said in the release.

Chamberlain is in custody with no bond in the Mackinac County Jail after being arraigned on a charge of open murder in 92nd District Court, MSP reported.

Police said Chamberlain is a relative of the victim and both are from the Hessel/Pickford area.

The name of the victim was not released Friday.

Troopers were assisted by the Mackinac County Sheriff's Office, Sault Tribal Law Enforcement, Clark Township EMS and the MSP Forensic Lab in Grayling.