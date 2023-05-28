Michigan sues contractor over excavation projects allegedly violating state law

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has sued a Montrose man, alleging he repeatedly violated environmental protection laws during excavation projects across lower Michigan despite warnings from regulators.

In a lawsuit filed in Ingham County Circuit Court, state attorneys listed a series of dredging, excavation and pond construction projects undertaken by Scott Schlicht that raised red flags for EGLE inspectors.

Inspectors said Schlicht discharged sediment into waterways without authorization, built ponds without acquiring the necessary permits and placed dredged material in wetlands. Those actions violated the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, state attorneys said.

"Michigan is home to world-class natural resources, but that will only continue to be true as long as we defend them," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement on Friday. "When people break the law and pollute our land and waterways, my office will take action to strongly enforce our environmental protection laws."

Schlicht is president of Schlicht Excavating Inc., which operates online as pondperfection.com, according to a release from the Attorney General's Office. Schlicht could not immediately be reached for comment.

The 12 projects highlighted in the state's lawsuit were conducted between 2017 and 2021 in Genesee, Jackson, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Roscommon, and Washtenaw counties.

In Macomb County's Washington Township, Schlicht allegedly was hired to build a swim area on Cusick Lake by placing 15 cubic yards of sand within a 40-foot by 20-foot area. The permit explicitly said no dredging was allowed, but an EGLE inspector found in 2020 that an area of the lake had been excavated.

EGLE inspectors found another apparent violation in Clarkston in 2021, according to the lawsuit. An inspector observed the unauthorize construction of a pond on Oak Hill Road and saw dredge spoils had been placed within a regulated wetland, which violates state law. Schlicht was the contractor on that project.

EGLE attorneys said the court can compel Schlicht to comply with the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act and assess a civil fine of up to $5,000 per day he violates the act's Part 301, which regulates inland lakes and streams, and $10,000 per day of violation of Part 303, which regulates wetlands.

