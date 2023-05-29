U.S. House passes burial benefits bill inspired by Michigan veteran

Washington ― Ahead of Memorial Day, the U.S. House this week approved a bill inspired by a Michigan veteran that would extend eligibility for burial benefits to terminally ill veterans who die at home, outside a Veterans Affairs hospital or facility.

Currently, the Department of Veterans Affairs covers roughly $900 toward burial and funeral expenses only if the veteran is hospitalized at a VA facility or nursing home at the time of death.

The bill, sponsored by Reps. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, and Colin Allred, D-Texas, passed the House 409-9 as part of a package of veterans-related legislation. It was initially named "Gerald's Law" for Gerald "Jerry" Elliott of Kingsford, who died on Aug. 11, 2019 at age 86.

Elliott served in the Army and was honorably discharged with the rank of corporal and went on to work for Wisconsin Electric for over 37 years as a Line Crew Foreman before retiring in 1994, according to his obituary.

After he died, Elliott's family went to Denise Formolo, the veterans service officer for Dickinson County, for help filing for burial benefits, but because Elliott didn't have a disability tied to his service and had died at home while under VA hospice care, the benefits were denied, Formolo said.

She noted that Elliott had passed away just nine days after he left the local VA hospital, where he had been a longtime volunteer.

"He wanted to go home and hug his wife and his kids and see his grandkids, and do that in the comfort of his own home. And because he made that decision, his family was denied the burial benefits," Formolo said.

"And I'm like, what? This doesn't make sense. I did a whole bunch of research on it and, by law, the VA was absolutely correct. He was not eligible for burial benefits. And I told the family, I said, 'I'm going to do something about it.'"

Formolo, who is vice president of the Michigan Association of County Veterans Counselors, wrote up a proposal for changing the policy and contacted Bergman's office, she said. The bill was first introduced last year in the House and Senate, where its sponsors are Sens. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and John Boozman, R-Arkansas.

The Senate bill, reintroduced in late April, was referred to the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs. Peters' office said Friday that he is pushing for the legislation to be considered by the committee and full Senate in the coming weeks.

"It's good for the veteran, because the veteran knows now that he has this option: He can leave the hospital and die in the comfort of his own home, and his family still going to receive that full benefit," Formolo said. "So it's a comfort to them to know that, but then nice for the family because it helps with the cost of funerals."

The benefits at stake aren't an insignificant amount of money, Formolo said. The VA burial benefits for non-service-connected deaths currently cover a maximum $893 burial allowance and $893 for a plot.

Families may also be eligible to be reimbursed for the cost of transporting the veterans' remains but, again, only if the veteran was hospitalized or in a VA nursing home at the time of death.

"For a lot of these families, when you add the transportation and the plot allowance, you're talking over $2,000," Formolo said.

"I'm just excited," she added. "I've never written a bill to change a law before, and now I wrote one and it's going to change the lives of thousands of veterans for forever, you know? So far into the future. It's kind of kind of overwhelming actually."

Elliott's widow, JoAnne Elliott, said in a statement released by Bergman's office that her husband considered it an honor to volunteer at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain and, as a member of the American Legion Post 363 for many years.

"The Elliott family appreciates his recognition on the bill which will enhance benefits to our cherished veterans," she said.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, National Association of Veteran Service Organizations, AMVETS, Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), With Honor, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Gold Star Wives and The Independence Fund support Gerald’s Law Act, according to Peters' office.

