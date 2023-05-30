Air quality action day Wednesday for west Michigan, Metro Detroit

Southeast Michigan will see its second straight day of poor air quality Wednesday as ozone levels are expected to reach levels that can cause health problems, particularly for sensitive groups.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said Wednesday would be an air quality action day for Metro Detroit and much of west Michigan because of elevated ozone levels.

Tuesday also was an air quality action day. An EGLE forecaster warned that elevated ozone levels will persist through the week because of high temperatures and southerly winds.

Ozone levels and forecasts are available at http://deqmiair.org/.

Ground-level ozone pollution is formed when nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds combine on hot, sunny days. Nitrous oxides and volatile organic compounds are emitted by cars, power plants, industrial boilers, refineries, chemical plants and other sources.

Ozone can cause breathing issues including coughing, inflamed airways and difficulty breathing. It can aggravate issues such as asthma and emphysema, increase the frequency of asthma attacks and make lungs more susceptible to infection, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Ozone is especially harmful to people who have asthma and other lung diseases, as well as children, older adults and people who work outdoors or are active outdoors.

People should avoid outdoor activities, particularly strenuous outdoor activities, when ozone levels are high.

"With some hot, dry days ahead of us, please take care to minimize the air quality challenges that most severely impact our most vulnerable populations," said Amy O'Leary, executive director of the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

To limit air pollution that leads to ozone formation, SEMCOG recommends residents:

Delay lawnmowing until evening or another day

Drive less, telecommute, bike or walk

Avoid refueling vehicles during daylight hours because fumes released at gas pumps contribute to ozone formation

Reduce electricity use

The Wednesday ozone advisory applies to Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Allegan, Benzie, Berrien, Cass, Grand Traverse, Kalamazoo, Kent, Leelanau, Manistee, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Mason, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties.

The EPA determined southeast Michigan's air quality met federal Clean Air Act standards for ozone pollution on May 16 after years of federal oversight. The state will continue monitoring for ozone and conducting source inspections at polluting facilities, EGLE spokesperson Hugh McDiarmid Jr. said at the time.

"EGLE has committed to ensuring the ozone concentrations will continue to improve or additional measures will be implemented," McDiarmid told The Detroit News.

