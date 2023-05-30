Clarkston woman, 66, dies in boat crash in Algonac

A Clarkston woman was killed in a boat crash over the weekend at an Algonac marina on the St. Clair River, officials said.

The crash, which happened Friday at the Algonac Harbor Club on M-29 near State Street, remains under investigation, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the marina for a boating accident, it said. They arrived and found a 23-foot Cobia Center Console boat crashed into a dock.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boat was attempting to dock. There were only two people on the boat, a man and a woman, a couple, and both 66-year-old Clarkston residents.

The woman, identified as Debra Fox, was a passenger on the vessel during the crash and suffered severe injuries. Deputies called medics and began administering life-saving measures before she was taken to a hospital. Officials said Fox died at the hospital from her injuries.

Investigators said it appears that drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez