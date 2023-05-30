Crews contain wildfire near Manton in Michigan as DNR warns forests 'ready to burn'

A partially extinguished campfire caused a wildfire to spread across more than 130 acres in Wexford County on Sunday, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

The fire was contained within five hours of its ignition, but it serves as an important warning for Michigan residents as the state enters another week of hot, dry weather, said Don Klingler, DNR Lower Peninsula resource protection manager.

Firefighters say June 1 is usually when the "green-up" hits. That's when trees have their leaves, ferns blanket the forest floors, and grasses are thick and lush. The green-up won't be on time this year because of low humidity and a lack of significant rain.

"It's been substantial," Klingler said. "Day after day after day, all those fuels, our grasses, leaves and logs and everything that's out in the forest floor, is getting the moisture sucked out if it. It's made those fuels more significant and ready to burn."

The Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula were at extreme risk of forest fires as of Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service's online fire condition map. Lower Michigan largely is at very high or high risk.

The fire-prone conditions aren't expected to let up soon. No significant rainfall is forecast and the weather could get windier, "which is going to make conditions even worse than what we've been experiencing," Klingler said.

The fire started at 5 p.m. Sunday after a campfire at a private residence escaped the fire ring. The homeowner had poured water on the fire before going inside, but it wasn't extinguished.

Eighteen DNR firefighters and five local departments responded to the fire, known as the Fife Lake Outlet Fire. The USDA Forest Service provided two tanker airplanes to drop water on the fire based on sights from the pilot of the DNR's spotter airplane. The Michigan State Police evacuated a nearby campground.

The fire was fueled by dry grass and leaves, and burned through jack pine, red pine and oak trees, said Bret Baker, fire supervisor at the DNR’s Cadillac office.

"It hasn't been this dry before this early in the season," he said.

More frequent summer droughts and warmer average temperatures are two of many effects of climate change expected in the Great Lakes region, according to the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments Center, a collaboration between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, and funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The DNR is not issuing burn permits because the hot, dry conditions are expected to persist. Campfires still are allowed, Klingler said, although he urged people to use common sense and make sure fires are extinguished before leaving them.

To properly extinguish a fire, people should pour water over it, stir it, pour more water and then feel for heat with the back of their hand. They should repeat the process until they don't feel heat.

