Female motorcyclist dies in Imlay City crash with pickup truck

A woman is dead after the three-wheeled motorcycle she was riding crashed into a pickup truck Sunday in Imlay City, police said.

Officers were called at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday to the area of M-53 and East Borland Road for a report of a crash involving a pickup truck and two motorcycles.

They arrived and found an injured man and woman who had been operating the motorcycles and a possibly injured woman who had been driving the truck. The female motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man riding the other motorcycle was taken to a hospital with broken ribs and a broken leg. The truck's driver was also taken to the hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man and his wife were traveling north on their motorcycles in the westernmost lane of M-53 before the crash. The man was operating a traditional motorcycle and his wife was riding a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder.

Officials said there were several vehicles in the right lane of northbound M-53 preparing to make a right turn into a grocery store's parking lot as a black F-150 was turning left from the lot onto the highway's southbound lanes. Investigators said the truck's driver did not see the two motorcycles traveling north in the left lane.

The Can-Am Spyder crashed into the driver's side cab and box of the truck, police said. The rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, they also said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

