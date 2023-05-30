Motorcyclist dies in Monroe crash with tractor-trailer

A Monroe man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a semi-truck Monday in Frenchtown Township, officials said.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Telegraph Road and Newport Road, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2020 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that had been heading south on Telegraph Road was turning onto eastbound Newport Road when it was struck by a 1987 Honda Hurricane motorcycle that was traveling north on Telegraph.

After the collision, the motorcycle's rider was separated from the machine and came to rest within the intersection, authorities said. He was pronounced deceased.

Officials identified the truck's driver as Hussain Al-Murshidy, 27, of Detroit. Kwan Brown, 28, of Monroe, was operating the motorcycle, they said.

Investigators said Brown was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They also said Al-Murshidy was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. He was later released from the scene.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

They also said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division at (734) 240-7756.

