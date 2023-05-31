Suspect in indecent exposure, groping incidents on UM campus sought

University of Michigan police are looking for a man believed to have exposed himself to two women and groped another Tuesday on campus.

Officials said Wednesday the incidents happened between about 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. near a university parking lot on Hubbard Road east of Murfin Avenue on the campus' north side.

Authorities said a female student at 4:30 p.m. reported to police that while she was on the sidewalk near the parking lot, NW10, an unknown man approached her with his genitals exposed and stimulating himself. He left the area in a black or dark blue sedan, she told officers.

A short time later, another female student reported she was walking in the same area when she saw a man looking at her from a vehicle. She told officers that as she got closer the man exited the car with his pants around his knees. He approached her with his genitals exposed while stimulating himself, according to police. She continued on her way and saw the man return to his vehicle, a light yellow or silver sedan, and leave the area.

University police officers received a call at about 8:30 p.m. from another female student who reported that she had been sexually assaulted earlier in the day in the same area. She told police the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. and that a man approached her from behind while she walked near Lot NW10. The man groped her through her clothing and she struck him with her umbrella across the face, she said.

The victims gave different descriptions of the suspect. One said he was a White male in his 20s with a medium build. He wore a sky-blue T-shirt with no graphics on it. Another said he was a White male, about 6 feet tall with a full beard and long wavy brown hair. And the third victim said he was a White male, 20-30 years old with a skinny-to-medium build, short curly red hair, blue eyes, a mustache and goatee, and he wore a bright T-shirt or Polo shirt.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect should call the University of Michigan Police Department at (734) 763-1131.