6 in Michigan, 2 in California charged in $6M fraud scheme involving pandemic relief

Six Michigan residents and two Californians were indicted after an FBI investigation allegedly uncovered their participation in a $6 million pandemic relief fraud scheme, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The enterprise involved filing fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications using misrepresented identities and qualifications, prosecutors said in a news release.

Many of the applications were submitted using the names of identity-theft victims. The suspects are allegedly to have obtained more than $6 million through the fraudulent applications.

U.S. attorney Dawn Ison described the venture as "a massive scheme to defraud taxpayers across a number of pandemic relief programs."

"The conduct as alleged is brazen and targeted programs designed to help our nation through an unprecedented public health crisis," she said.

Deangelo Jackson-Portwood, 40, of Livonia; Anton Greenwood, 37, of Detroit; Adartha Tillman, 39, of Eastpointe; Christopher Lindsay, 36, of Detroit; Taurean Davis, 41, of Detroit; Maurice Brown-Portwood, 33, of Van Buren Township; Timothy Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California; and Tyrone Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California, were charged in an indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The charges carry consecutive prison sentences of up to 22 years, up to 20 years for the wire fraud conspiracy charge and up to two years for the aggravated identity-theft charge, prosecutors said.

"An important part of the mission of the Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations of fraud involving unemployment insurance programs. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate these types of allegations," said Irene Lindow, special agent-in-charge for the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General's Great Lakes region.

