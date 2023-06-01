Ann Arbor police warn against jumping into river from bridges after emergency train stop

A train had to make an emergency stop in Ann Arbor Wednesday to avoid hitting four young men on a bridge over the Huron River, police said.

They believe the four lied about a person drowning in the river to make their escape.

Officers were called at about 7:15 p.m. to Bandemer Park on Lake Shore Drive for a report of a person in the river.

According to a preliminary investigation, an Amtrak train had to make an emergency stop to avoid crashing into four men who were on a railroad bridge over the Huron River north of M-14.

Police spoke with a member of the train's crew who told them that the four approached him after the stop. He said they shoved him several times and then ran away. The group then yelled that they saw a body in the water while they fled.

First responders searched the river and found no victims. Officials said they believe the claim is unfounded.

Ann Arbor Police officials remind the public that it is dangerous and illegal for anyone to jump off railroad bridges into the river. All offenders who are caught will be prosecuted, they said.

