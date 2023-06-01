McLaren Lapeer nurses vote unanimously to authorize strike

Nurses at McLaren Hospital in Lapeer have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Thursday.

The union represents roughly 250 nurses at the hospital who have been working without a contract since May 9, according to the Michigan Nurses Association, the largest union for registered nurses in the state. Negotiations for a new contract began nearly three months ago, according to the union.

The nurses say they want to hold executives accountable to following contractual staffing ratios, but the hospital has not accepted any of their proposals to do so.

"The sad truth is that McLaren's quarterly financial reports look better when fewer nurses are working," Alisha Ferkowicz, a registered nurse at McLaren, said in a news release Thursday. "We cannot continue to allow for McLaren's administration to put profits before patients. We need a meaningful way to hold them accountable."

The hospital administration was expecting the strike vote to pass, McLaren Lapeer Region President and CEO Tim Vargas said in a statement. They have already implemented the initial phases of a strike preparedness plan.

"We will not let such antics detract us from our goal, especially considering that approximately one-quarter of our registered nurses at McLaren Lapeer Region were banned from voting by the union as they are non-union dues paying nurses," Vargas said.

Nurses across the country have been leaving the profession in droves, pushed out by high patient-to-staff ratios and stress. Recent research from the University of Michigan Center for Improving Patient and Population Health shows that over a third of Michigan's registered nurses planned to leave their jobs in the next year.

Nurses at McLaren Hospital in Lapeer are seeking better working conditions, according to the union.

"We are fighting for the right to be able to work under conditions that allow us to provide the highest quality of care to our neighbors, families, and loved ones," Chuck Johnson, a registered nurse, said in the news release.

The working conditions are affecting nurses' ability to care for patients, the union says.

"Nurses are rising up because we are tired of watching our patients' lives be jeopardized due to corporate greed," Carie Babcock, RN and president of the Michigan Nurses Association local at the hospital, said in the news release. "We are the frontlines. We will do whatever it takes to win a contract that will protect our patients."

The hospital says it has ensured safe staffing, working conditions and competitive wages for nurses despite "significant financial challenges and volume declines that many healthcare systems are experiencing." The nurses currently have market-competitive wages and benefits, increased pay for less desirable shifts, and on-call pay, Vargas said.

"A strike is unnecessary to reach an agreement. The hospital has signaled its willingness to enhance wages, staffing, and practice processes without any job actions, and is not asking for concessions from the union," Vargas said. "As we have experienced significant reductions in our reimbursement, losses in revenue due to census drops, and challenges in the labor force, we must ensure that we reach a contract that is fair and sustainable."

Bargaining is set to resume on June 5 and continue on the June 7, 13 and 15.

