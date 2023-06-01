Pride flag flies on 'iconic' flagpole at Mackinac Policy Conference

Pride flags were flown outside the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island during the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual policy conference for the first time Thursday.

The moment marked the state's recent expansion of protections for LGBTQ residents, the beginning of Pride Month and the chamber's interest in attracting a talented workforce to Michigan.

"We thought it was really important to fly these flags from one of the most iconic flagpoles in Michigan," said Brad Williams, Detroit Regional Chamber vice president of government relations.

Surveys conducted on behalf of the chamber show LGBTQ+ issues are business issues, Williams said. A majority of workers, particularly young workers, said they want to live and work in places where they have equal rights and can love whomever they want. Businesses' chief demand is for a talented workforce.

"This is an issue that drives talent to the state, so this has been part of our legislative priorities since (2014)," Williams said.

The chamber bought the flags and will give them to the hotel after the conference, since next year's conference won't fall during June, which is Pride Month.

Inside the Grand Hotel's theater, a Pride flag was displayed on the screen with the words "a safe, welcoming place" while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her annual address to a packed crowd of the state's business, political and civic leaders.

"While some states demonize the LGBTQ+ community, Michigan is expanding civil rights so that everyone has freedom to be who they are," Whitmer said.

Whitmer signed legislation in March that added sexual orientation and gender identity to the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, the state's anti-discrimination law that provides protections in employment, housing and public accommodations.

The flag displayed on the hotel is known as Progress Pride flag, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ organization that fights discrimination. The Progress Pride flag contains white, pink and blue stripes to represent trans people, and black and brown stripes to represent people of color.

The chamber has advocated for including LGBTQ+ protections in Elliott Larsen for nearly a decade, Williams said.

"This is an issue that is in our DNA," he said. "We're not just a fly-by-night organization on this."

