Ex-West Mich. police chief accused of stealing, selling drugs, embezzlement

A former West Michigan police chief is accused of stealing and selling drugs along with embezzlement while in office, the Michigan Attorney General's Office said.

Tressa Beltran, 57, of Hartford, was charged Wednesday in the 7th District Court in Paw Paw with eight felonies and a misdemeanor, according to court records. The charges include: delivery or possession of a controlled substance, less than 50 grams; using a computer to commit a crime; extortion; embezzlement by a public official of more than $50; misconduct in office; and larceny in a building, the attorney general's office said.

If convicted of those charges, she faces up to 20 years for the delivery of a controlled substance charge, up to 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime, up to 20 years for extortion, up to 93 days for the embezzlement charge, and four years for larceny.

A judge set Beltran's bond at $100,000 and scheduled her next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for June 14.

Officials allege that while she was the Hartford Police Chief, Beltran sold controlled substances, stole controlled substances, used her influence to extort others to provide her with controlled substances, illegally possessed several different types of controlled substances, and committed embezzlement. Beltran retired from the office earlier this year.

Detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Beltran after receiving numerous tips. It concluded with the Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit uncovering evidence that she used her position to commit numerous offenses.

"This was a complex case and involved many parts that have been put together to hold those in positions of public trust accountable," Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott said in a statement. "With the cooperation of the city of Hartford, we have been able to bring some resolution to this case and will continue to hold everyone accountable for their actions."

According to her LinkedIn page, Beltran was named Hartford's police chief in 2016.

