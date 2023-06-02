2 Metro Detroit companies settle with EPA over emissions tampering devices

Two Metro Detroit companies settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency after allegedly selling devices designed to bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems, the EPA announced Friday.

Green Diesel Engineering LLC and CAV Engineering LLC, both of Commerce Township, collectively will pay a penalty of $350,000. Both agreed to stop tampering, manufacturing and selling the devices, known as "defeat devices," the EPA said.

Manufacturing, selling and installing the devices is a Clean Air Act violation, as is tampering with emissions control systems.

Keith Cavallini, who owns both companies, said he sells devices that reprogram diesel vehicles' computers that control engine and transmission functions. He advertises the devices as a tool to make diesel vehicles use fuel more efficiently.

He said that, for a time, he was programming vehicles to reduce carbon dioxide emissions but that the process resulted in more nitrogen oxide emissions.

The settlement will help prevent the emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxides and particulate matter, the EPA said. Those pollutants contribute to health problems including asthma and decreased lung function.

"Selling and installing defeat devices on vehicles and engines will not be tolerated," said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore in the release."Emission control systems on vehicles protect public health by reducing pollution, which is why EPA is committed to ensuring that companies comply with the Clean Air Act."

Cavallini said he stopped in 2019 when the EPA started its investigation into his businesses. He said it was easier to pay a fine than to continue negotiating.

The EPA launched a National Enforcement and Compliance Initiative in 2020 to put a stop to aftermarket defeat devices. Last fiscal year, the agency resolved 24 civil enforcement cases through the effort.

ckthompson@detroitnews.com