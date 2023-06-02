Boy, 10, accused of stealing SUV, driving it on I-75 near Saginaw

A 10-year-old Saginaw County boy is accused of stealing a car last weekend and driving it on Interstate 75 near Birch Run, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened last Saturday, officials said on Thursday.

Police dispatchers received a call from OnStar, General Motors Corp.'s in-vehicle safety and security communications service, that a 2017 Buick Encore had been stolen from a home on Hess Ave in Buena Vista Township. The community is a suburb of Saginaw.

OnStar reported the vehicle was traveling south on I-75. State police troopers located the vehicle near the freeway's Burch Run exit and attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over, they said.

Meanwhile, authorities received 911 calls reporting a child was driving a car on I-75.

OnStar disabled the vehicle safely after it bumped into a guardrail, which caused minor damage to the SUV, police said. After the car stopped, a juvenile exited the vehicle and ran but was quickly taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and the boy was taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez