DeWitt man charged in embezzling from 90-year-old woman

A DeWitt man was arraigned Friday on embezzlement and tax fraud charges after authorities accused him of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a 90-year-old woman, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Peter Counseller, 56, was charged in 54B District Court in East Lansing with embezzlement by an agent in excess of $100,000, embezzlement from a vulnerable adult in excess of $100,000 and two counts of filing false tax returns.

Each embezzlement charge is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Counseller allegedly used the woman's money to pay his mortgage, take vacations and pay other personal expenses. Authorities said he failed to report the income on his Michigan tax returns.

The woman Counsellor allegedly embezzled from is legally blind, the Attorney General's Office said.

"Financial exploitation of vulnerable adults in our state is not only a serious crime with substantial felony penalties, but also an assault on the wellbeing and security of elderly Michigan residents," Nessel said. "My office puts a high priority on defending Michigan’s seniors from being victimized by thieves and fraudsters and we will continue to hold the perpetrators of elder abuse accountable."

Counseller is scheduled to appear before Judge Lisa L. Babcock on June 15.

