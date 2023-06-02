Local community college hosts HBCU day to connect with students, transition to universities

More than 400 high school students transcended on Washtenaw Community College Friday for its first ever Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day, an effort to guarantee admission into partner schools, create access to in-state tuition and provide scholarships for high school students throughout the county.

The students were invited as part of the Ann Arbor school's HBCU Pathway, a program designed to help students transition from high school to an HBCU upon completion of their associate degree at WCC, according to school's website.

Activities included tours of the WCC campus and panel discussions featuring representatives of HBCU partner institutions: Alabama State University, Tuskegee University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University and Southern University - New Orleans.

Events were sponsored by a grant from Washtenaw County, the school said.

An HBCU, defined by the Higher Education Act of 1965, is a historically Black college or university that was established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans, and is accredited by a nationally recognized accrediting agency or association determined by the Secretary of Education, according to the Department of Education.

HBCUs offer all students, regardless of race, an opportunity to develop their skills and talents to serve domestically and internationally in professions as entrepreneurs and in the public and private sectors, the Education Department said.

In September 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to advance educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity through historically black colleges and universities.

"It is the policy of my Administration to advance educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity in partnership with HBCUs, and to ensure that these vital institutions of higher learning have the resources and support to continue to thrive for generations to come," Biden said.

Recent high school graduates and students from other school districts were invited, along with families and community members who were invited to join in the festivities from 1-2 p.m. Friday.

