'Difficult moment': Learn which Michigan churches are departing the United Methodist Church
Five dozen Michigan churches said they would disassociate from the United Methodist Church on Saturday, a move that stems from a rift over LGBTQ+ issues and adherence to doctrine.
The Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church adopted a motion to disaffiliate 60 assemblies, about 8% of the state's United Methodist Churches, from its denomination, according to Mark Doyal, communications director for the Michigan UMC.
The fracture in one of the country's largest Protestant denominations stems from the idea that the church is weakening its interpretation of its Book of Discipline, or its church law, allowing for same-sex marriages as well as LGBTQ+ clergy. Many of the departing churches have cited these issues as reasons for disaffiliating.
During the hour-long meeting Saturday afternoon held at the Grand Traverse Resort in Acme, Michigan, many described the disaffiliation as "difficult," some with tears in their eyes and requests for prayer for the severing assemblies.
"I simply want to express my deep appreciation for the respectful tone that we've shared here in this moment," said Bishop David Alan Bard, presiding bishop of the UMC Michigan Conference. "This is a difficult moment for the United Methodist Church."
The number of disaffiliating churches in Michigan is considerably lower than many other conferences around the nation, Doyal said. Eight churches in Michigan have formally left the United Methodist Church, many joining the Global Methodist Church, a more conservative denomination launched in May 2022, according to a church news release.
One territory in Tennessee has seen 264 departures approved this year, and another in Georgia had 194, according to the United Methodist Church.
The departing churches must satisfy requirements of a disaffiliation agreement to severe ties with the church by July 1, according to the release. If a congregation fails to do so, it would be held over for another vote at a special session scheduled for Nov. 30, paving the way for a disaffiliation date of Dec. 31.
In Metro Detroit, those disaffiliating include the Korean United Methodist Church of Metro Detroit in Troy, Korean First Central United Methodist Church in Madison Heights and Fraser: Christ United Methodist Church in Fraser.
Korean UMC in Troy is one of the largest departing congregations, Doyal said. The Troy congregation will join the Global Methodist Church. The Global Methodist Church maintains a doctrine that marriage is between one man and a woman, which is the same as the United Methodist Church's formal beliefs, officials said.
The doctrine should be preserved rather than accommodating "the culture in which it lives," Keith Boyette, chief executive of the Global Methodist Church, told The Detroit News in December.
"The doctrine of the church should be determined by the church, and congregations should live out that doctrine," Boyette said. "We believe the doctrine we have has been received generations ago, not that it is something we create today based on whichever way the wind blows."
The decision to disaffiliate, some say, was a difficult one.
"I choose to speak as if this might be my last annual conference," said Kevin Harbin, pastor of Houghton Lake United Methodist Church, one of the departing churches. "I do so, trusting that the churches and pastors represented here are going to support this disaffiliation, with a great deal of gratitude.
"... It's difficult at best to make the decision as some of us have, but I just want to let this conference know how grateful I have been through these years to serve along side you," Harbin said. "I leave with an expression of gratitude."
Lists of Michigan's disaffiliating assemblies
CENTRAL BAY DISTRICT
1. Caseville
2. Elkton
3. Hale: First
4. Midland: Aldersgate
5. Pigeon: Salem
6. Tawas
7. Wisner
EAST WINDS DISTRICT
8. Applegate
9. Attica
10. Buel
11. Byron: First
12. Cole
13. Croswell: First
14. Dryden
15. Durand
16. Holly: Calvary
17. Imlay City
18. Lamb
19. Lennon
20. Marlette: First
21. McGregor
22. Melvin
23. Memphis: First
24. Montrose
25. Omard
26. Ortonville
27. Port Huron: Gratiot Park
28. Richfield
29. Seymour Lake
30. South Mundy
GREATER DETROIT DISTRICT
31. Fraser: Christ
32. Korean of Metro Detroit
33. Korean First Central
GREATER SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
34. Arden
35. Battle Creek: Maple
36. Berrien Springs
37. Buchanan: Faith
38. Dowling: Country Chapel
39. Pokagon
40. Scottdale
41. Wakelee
HERITAGE DISTRICT
42. Dexter
43. Highland: Thrive
44. LaSalle: Zion
45. Lee Center
46. Weston
MID-MICHIGAN DISTRICT
47. Beebe
48. Corunna: Northwest Venice
49. Lake Odessa: Lakewood
50. Lowe
51. Pittsburg
52. St. John: Pilgrim
MIDWEST DISTRICT
53. Carlisle
54. Cornerstone
55. Leighton
NORTHERN SKIES DISTRICT
56. Iron Mountain: First
57. L’Anse
58. Mackinaw City: Church of the Straits
59. Pickford
NORTHERN WATERS DISTSRICT
60. Houghton Lake
