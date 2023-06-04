'Difficult moment': Learn which Michigan churches are departing the United Methodist Church

Five dozen Michigan churches said they would disassociate from the United Methodist Church on Saturday, a move that stems from a rift over LGBTQ+ issues and adherence to doctrine.

The Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church adopted a motion to disaffiliate 60 assemblies, about 8% of the state's United Methodist Churches, from its denomination, according to Mark Doyal, communications director for the Michigan UMC.

The fracture in one of the country's largest Protestant denominations stems from the idea that the church is weakening its interpretation of its Book of Discipline, or its church law, allowing for same-sex marriages as well as LGBTQ+ clergy. Many of the departing churches have cited these issues as reasons for disaffiliating.

During the hour-long meeting Saturday afternoon held at the Grand Traverse Resort in Acme, Michigan, many described the disaffiliation as "difficult," some with tears in their eyes and requests for prayer for the severing assemblies.

"I simply want to express my deep appreciation for the respectful tone that we've shared here in this moment," said Bishop David Alan Bard, presiding bishop of the UMC Michigan Conference. "This is a difficult moment for the United Methodist Church."

The number of disaffiliating churches in Michigan is considerably lower than many other conferences around the nation, Doyal said. Eight churches in Michigan have formally left the United Methodist Church, many joining the Global Methodist Church, a more conservative denomination launched in May 2022, according to a church news release.

One territory in Tennessee has seen 264 departures approved this year, and another in Georgia had 194, according to the United Methodist Church.

The departing churches must satisfy requirements of a disaffiliation agreement to severe ties with the church by July 1, according to the release. If a congregation fails to do so, it would be held over for another vote at a special session scheduled for Nov. 30, paving the way for a disaffiliation date of Dec. 31.

In Metro Detroit, those disaffiliating include the Korean United Methodist Church of Metro Detroit in Troy, Korean First Central United Methodist Church in Madison Heights and Fraser: Christ United Methodist Church in Fraser.

Korean UMC in Troy is one of the largest departing congregations, Doyal said. The Troy congregation will join the Global Methodist Church. The Global Methodist Church maintains a doctrine that marriage is between one man and a woman, which is the same as the United Methodist Church's formal beliefs, officials said.

The doctrine should be preserved rather than accommodating "the culture in which it lives," Keith Boyette, chief executive of the Global Methodist Church, told The Detroit News in December.

"The doctrine of the church should be determined by the church, and congregations should live out that doctrine," Boyette said. "We believe the doctrine we have has been received generations ago, not that it is something we create today based on whichever way the wind blows."

The decision to disaffiliate, some say, was a difficult one.

"I choose to speak as if this might be my last annual conference," said Kevin Harbin, pastor of Houghton Lake United Methodist Church, one of the departing churches. "I do so, trusting that the churches and pastors represented here are going to support this disaffiliation, with a great deal of gratitude.

"... It's difficult at best to make the decision as some of us have, but I just want to let this conference know how grateful I have been through these years to serve along side you," Harbin said. "I leave with an expression of gratitude."

Lists of Michigan's disaffiliating assemblies

CENTRAL BAY DISTRICT

1. Caseville

2. Elkton

3. Hale: First

4. Midland: Aldersgate

5. Pigeon: Salem

6. Tawas

7. Wisner

EAST WINDS DISTRICT

8. Applegate

9. Attica

10. Buel

11. Byron: First

12. Cole

13. Croswell: First

14. Dryden

15. Durand

16. Holly: Calvary

17. Imlay City

18. Lamb

19. Lennon

20. Marlette: First

21. McGregor

22. Melvin

23. Memphis: First

24. Montrose

25. Omard

26. Ortonville

27. Port Huron: Gratiot Park

28. Richfield

29. Seymour Lake

30. South Mundy

GREATER DETROIT DISTRICT

31. Fraser: Christ

32. Korean of Metro Detroit

33. Korean First Central

GREATER SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

34. Arden

35. Battle Creek: Maple

36. Berrien Springs

37. Buchanan: Faith

38. Dowling: Country Chapel

39. Pokagon

40. Scottdale

41. Wakelee

HERITAGE DISTRICT

42. Dexter

43. Highland: Thrive

44. LaSalle: Zion

45. Lee Center

46. Weston

MID-MICHIGAN DISTRICT

47. Beebe

48. Corunna: Northwest Venice

49. Lake Odessa: Lakewood

50. Lowe

51. Pittsburg

52. St. John: Pilgrim

MIDWEST DISTRICT

53. Carlisle

54. Cornerstone

55. Leighton

NORTHERN SKIES DISTRICT

56. Iron Mountain: First

57. L’Anse

58. Mackinaw City: Church of the Straits

59. Pickford

NORTHERN WATERS DISTSRICT

60. Houghton Lake

