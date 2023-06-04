Man shot yards from UM campus in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor — Three men walking past another man near the University of Michigan campus Sunday morning got into an argument that resulted in the lone man whipping out a pistol and shooting one of the other three men before running away.

The incident, in which the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of South University, across the street from campus property, the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security said in a crime alert.

"Three males were walking eastbound on the south sidewalk," the report said. "A lone male was walking in the opposite direction on the same sidewalk. As they passed one another, one of the males walking eastbound became engaged in an altercation with the westbound individual. The man walking westbound pulled a handgun and fired a round that struck the victim. The suspect then fled the area on foot."

The report added: "The victim sought medical treatment at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ann Arbor police at (734) 794-6920.

