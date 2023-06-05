1 dead, 1 wounded in St. Clair Co. motorcycle crash with deer

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after their motorcycle and a deer crashed on a St. Clair County road Saturday.

St. Clair County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to the area of Yale and Arendt roads in Brockway Township for a crash involving a motorcycle, officials said Monday.

According to police, the couple was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson Sportster when the collision happened. Deputies said the motorcycle's male operator was pronounced deceased at the scene and his female passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have identified the deceased victim as Jody Johnson, 54, of Brockway Township. They said only that his passenger is a 51-year-old woman, also of Brockway Township.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, they also said.

