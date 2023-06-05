Sparrow Health System gets a new name in 10 months

The Sparrow Health System will be known as University of Michigan Health-Sparrow in 10 months, hospital leaders said Monday after the UM officially acquired the Lansing-based health system in April.

The new name, which will take effect April 1, is meant to combine the strength of the university and Sparrow's respective brands, hospital leaders said. UM has strong worldwide recognition while the Sparrow name has historical significance in its communities.

"Our goal is, and I feel confident we'll achieve this, to create a clinical network that builds upon the strengths of the University of Michigan academic medical center and Sparrow's extremely impressive and successful community based health system," said Marschall Runge, dean of the University of Michigan Health System.

UM first announced plans to acquire Sparrow in December and create a statewide network of care. UM's health system grew to a $7.8 billion operation with the addition of Sparrow Health and is now the second largest health system by revenue in the state, according to Michigan Medicine.

UM and Sparrow marketing teams conducted research across their regions of care before arriving at the new name, said James Dover, president and CEO of Sparrow Health.

"We found that the two most preferred healthcare brand names out there are University of Michigan Health and Sparrow health system," Dover said in a Monday online press conference. "So it just seemed logical than to add the two together in a way that's reflective both of our future vision for our statewide health system, and then also with a nod toward acknowledging this wonderful treasure that we have here this community treasure that for more than 125 years has served this region so very well."

Sparrow Health contains over 120 care-sites and employs roughly 10,000 caregivers and 600 primary care providers and specialists. It has seven hospitals in Lansing alone and community hospitals in Charlotte, Carson City, Ionia and St. Johns.

Michigan Medicine's network includes the flagship hospital in Ann Arbor, C.S. Mott Children's hospital and UM-Health West hospitals and outpatient facilities around Grand Rapids.

Sparrow Health has a 56% share of the inpatient health-care market on average across its five-county region while the UM Health's Ann Arbor location has roughly a 2.7% share of the inpatient health-care market in that same service area, Dover said. Together the health systems will control just shy of 59% of the inpatient health-care market, he added.

Runge predicts the acquisition will increase UM Health's market share in the mid-Michigan region.

Sparrow Health System has a century-long partnership with Michigan State University and serves as the clinical center for 20 MSU residency programs. Partnerships with MSU’s College of Human Medicine, College of Osteopathic Medicine will continue at least until the health system's graduate medical education and faculty support agreement ends in 2027, Dover said.

"We also have relationships with the College of Nursing at MSU and we have relationships with other schools as well whether it's Lansing Community College... Grand Valley," Dover said. "So we've had numerous conversations with MSU leadership post announcement of our affiliation and those have all been very constructive and continue to work together on recruitment of new applicants into our residency programs."

