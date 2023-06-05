Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man, 24, in Ann Arbor

A 24-year-old man's body was found Sunday in an Ann Arbor apartment along with his 3-year-old son after a shooting, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:20 p.m. to an area in the 2500 block of Sandalwood Circle near Nixon Road and Huron Parkway for a report of shots fired.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was walking up to his home when another man confronted him and opened fire, officials said. The victim was struck by gunfire and then entered his apartment. At the time, the man's girlfriend, 23, and their son, 3, were in the home. Police said the suspect followed the victim into the apartment and continued firing his weapon.

Officers arrived and spoke to the victim's girlfriend outside of the home, they said. She told them she escaped the apartment but her boyfriend and their child were still inside, possibly along with the suspect.

Police entered the home and found the victim deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found the boy unharmed in an upstairs bedroom. The suspect fled the scene, investigators said.

Detectives a short time later identified the suspect as a 22-year-old man who lives in the area. They arrested the suspect in a parking lot near the scene of the shooting without incident.

Officials said they are investigating why the suspect shot and killed the victim. They said they do not believe the shooting was random.

