AmeriCorps awards 23 grants totaling $15.5M across Michigan

Nearly two dozen Michigan organizations are poised to share $15.5 million in AmeriCorps grants focused on improving educational outcomes in schools, making access to health care more equitable and addressing climate issues.

The funding is expected to support over 1,100 AmeriCorps members at 23 organizations who work in disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, health and public safety, according to AmeriCorps, a federal agency focused on community service.

“AmeriCorps is proud to support more than 20 local organizations across the state of Michigan through a $15.5 million investment to improve education outcomes, increase health access equity, address the climate crisis, and boost economic opportunities for all,” Michael D. Smith, CEO of AmeriCorps, said Tuesday in a statement.

In a statement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised AmeriCorps members for working in communities throughout the state and tackling "tough challenges" facing Michigan families every day.

“We owe it to them to have their back and support them with the resources they need to carry out their vital mission," Whitmer said. "This $15.5 million investment will support AmeriCorps’ work to grow economic opportunity, protect natural resources, invest in health and public safety, and help communities get back on their feet after natural disasters. Let’s keep working together to make a difference for Michiganders and build a state where everyone can envision a bright future for themselves.”

The investment package, officials said, is a $3 million increase from 2022, and includes Public Health AmeriCorps (PHA) funding. PHA is a partnership between the AmeriCorps agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is supported by a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act, the agency said.

“AmeriCorps members continue to make an impact on the state’s most pressing issues,” said Ginna Holmes, executive director of the Michigan Community Service Commission. “The investment in service in Michigan will continue to improve the lives of residents across the state, ensuring more Michiganders have an equal opportunity to prosperity.”

Michigan organizations and governmental entities receiving AmeriCorps grants include

— Albion College

— Cherry Health

— Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan

— City of Ann Arbor

— City Year

— Community Economic Development Association of Michigan

— Community Development Advocates of Detroit

— Eastern Michigan University

— Hannan Center

— Hope Network

— Huron Pines

— Ingham County Health Department

— Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness

— Michigan College Access Network

— Michigan Primary Care Association

— Michigan Sustainable Business Forum

— Peckham, Inc.

— SEEDS

— Special Olympics of Michigan

— Teach for America

— United Way of Genesee County

— Urban Neighborhood Initiatives

— Wayne State University

Officials said the grants include $7.1 million for the AmeriCorps Urban Safety Program at Wayne State University, which has been in place since 2010.

Last year, AmeriCorps members served 30,436 youth, provided health services to 16,930 Michigan residents, treated 596 acres of public land and distributed 112,097 pounds of food throughout the state, the governmental agency said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar