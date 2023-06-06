Battle Creek couple sentenced for federal fraud schemes

A Battle Creek couple was sentenced Tuesday in connection with deceiving authorities to receive more than $216,000 in pandemic relief and other federal assistance, officials said.

Antonio and Keturah Mixon were first charged with federal fraud offenses in 2021 and pleaded guilty in January 2023, according to U.S. District Court records.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.

Investigators determined Antonio Mixon committed wire fraud by falsely claiming he was entitled to financial assistance under the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provided aid to small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He claimed to run Kingdom Warriors Ministry, an alleged nonprofit to help children in Battle Creek also known as Kid Phoria. After applying for help from the Small Business Administration in April 2020, he received $36,000 in grants and loans based on the workers listed, according to indictments.

"This claim was false because Kingdom Warriors Ministry never operated, never assisted children, and had no employees," federal officials said Tuesday. "After the money arrived in the Mixons’ bank account, Keturah Mixon immediately withdrew it."

On the same days, Keturah Mixon converted the funds to cash, court records show.

“These programs were meant to protect people who had fallen on hard times,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan. “My office will continue to aggressively hold accountable scam artists and cheats who steal hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Antonio Mixon was sentenced to four months in prison.

In a memorandum filed last month, attorney Britt Cobb sought probation for Mixon, who was seriously injured while working at Kellogg in June 2020.

"He is depressed, remorseful and ashamed of his actions here, and he is afraid of having to be in a custodial situation," Cobb wrote. "But for some context Mr. Mixon would like the Court to know that Kid Phoria did exist and operate, albeit for a very short period of time. It stopped operating because it received negative feedback on Facebook and from government licensing agencies about being an unlicensed daycare."

In her case, Keturah Mixon did not qualify for benefits from Supplemental Security Income and the Food Assistance Program, since she owned several parcels of real estate, ran a business and had access to her husband's income, authorities said. Through hiding those details, she received approximately $180,000 in funds.

“Ms. Mixon knowingly concealed from and failed to disclose information to the Social Security Administration (SSA) which would have made her ineligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI),” said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for SSA. “By doing so she abused the SSI program, a needs-based safety net for the most vulnerable among us. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who defraud SSA. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for its support of our investigation and holding Ms. Mixon accountable for her actions.”

Keturah Mixon was sentenced to 18 months and ordered to pay $180,000 in restitution.

In a court filing last month, attorney Tessa Muir also sought probation for Mixon, who has several children and a daughter with Down syndrome.

"Mrs. Mixon certainly accepts responsibility for what she did. She was dishonest and misleading in her words and omissions on a significant number of benefits applications for SSI and FAP over a multi-year period. This constitutes criminal activity for which she is now a felon, and for which she accepts full responsibility and suffers genuine remorse," Muir wrote. "Additionally, she may never qualify for benefits again, and she will have a lifetime of restitution payments ahead of her. But the true loss amount is less than $182,775. There are some periods of time between 2004 and 2020 for which Mrs. Mixon and/or her daughter would have qualified for benefits."

The sentencing follows other cases stemming from probes of funds fraudulently obtained through federal programs during the pandemic.

Last week, the Department of Justice announced six Michigan residents were part of a group indicted after an FBI probe linked them to a $6 million pandemic relief fraud scheme.

In May, a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency contract worker pleaded guilty to stealing more than $550,000 in a plot.

Similar crimes have led to prison sentences for others, including in Center Line and Detroit.