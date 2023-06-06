Michigan man arrested, charged in death of wife reported missing in Windsor

Mark Hicks

A Michigan man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of his missing estranged wife in Canada, the Windsor Police Service announced Tuesday.

Officers took Brian Aaron Marbury into custody from the Canada Border Services Agency at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel shortly after 9 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement.

Authorities have charged the 45-year-old with the first-degree murder of the missing Sahra Bulle, 36, according to the release.

Windsor police issued an alert for her on May 31. It reported she was last seen the night of May 26. Other details were not released.

"Though the Windsor Police’s Major Crimes Unit continues to search for Bulle, significant evidence enabled investigators to obtain a warrant for Marbury’s arrest," officials said Tuesday.

"Investigators continue to seek information that will lead to Bulle’s whereabouts. Additional details on the case can’t be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-8477 (TIPS) or at www.catchcrooks.com.