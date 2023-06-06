Mich. man who killed two with AR-15 during New Year's Eve celebration pleads guilty

A Michigan man faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty last week to killing two people when he fired an AR-15 near a New Year's Eve party fireworks display.

Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 63, of Lawrence Township, pleaded guilty Thursday in 36th Circuit Court in Paw Paw to a charge of discharging a firearm under the influence of liquor or a controlled substance and causing death, according to court records. The crime carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony he was charged with in January, according to the court.

Toppenberg is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17, 2023, records said.

The charges against Toppenberg stem from a fatal shooting that happened shortly after midnight on New Year's Eve in the 57000 block of 60th Avenue in Lawrence Township. The township is about nine miles southwest of Paw Paw, 28 miles southwest of Kalamazoo and about 25 miles northeast of Benton Harbor.

Police said Toppenberg was with a group of people celebrating in a wooded area when he got out an AR-15 and fired 20-25 rounds horizontally in the direction of two men who were setting off fireworks about 100 feet in the distance. The two men, Jason Mccreary, 40, of Sutter Creek, Calif., and David Reed, 35, of Waverly Township, were fatally struck by gunfire.

Mccreary was struck by a bullet in the head and died immediately, police said. Reed, who was hit in the abdomen and lower torso, died later at a hospital.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez