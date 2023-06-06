U.P. man sentenced in sex assault caught on 'nannycam'

A Dickinson County man convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a 7-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

Justin Harvala learned Monday he would spend 11-35 years behind bars.

The Kingsford resident was convicted more than two months ago as an habitual fourth offender following a trial on second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 41st Circuit Court.

Harvala, 34, had been registered as a sex offender.

The Feb. 11, 2021, assault was captured on a "nannycam" by the victim’s mother while she was in another room, authorities said. She confronted Harvala, demanded he leave her home and called police.

Dickinson County prosecutor asked Nessel's office to review the case.

“I’m grateful to the court for granting the significant sentence we sought of this habitual offender, and to the victim’s family for continuing the pursuit of justice for their daughter,” Nessel said Tuesday. “Our hope, with a sentence of this length, is that this child may grow up and live freely knowing the man who assaulted her is nowhere in her community, and that he is not in a position to victimize more children.”