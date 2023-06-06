UM police probe shots fired in apartment invasion

University of Michigan police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired through a North Campus apartment window.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in 1600 the block of Cram Circle when officials were alerted of a woman entering an apartment without permission after requesting a glass of water and directions, police said in a news release.

The victim, according to police, said the woman had an unopened folding knife in her hand, and he suffered minor injuries following a brief scuffle. No other injuries were reported.

Following the woman's departure, the resident said two gunshots were fired through his apartment window within a minute after closing the door. The shots did not strike anyone, police said.

No further details were released.

The victim described the woman as white, between 5’2” and 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, between 22 and 23 years old, with red hair in long braids, wearing a pink cropped shirt and a short jean jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the UM Division of Public Safety and Security at (734) 763-1131.

