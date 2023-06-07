Feds: Detroit man facing trial in 2018 slaying accused of plot to kill witness

A Detroit man authorities linked to a teen’s slaying five years ago now is accused of pursuing a murder-for-hire plot before his trial, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan announced Wednesday.

Last summer in an indictment, a federal jury charged Gerald Bennett with kidnapping a minor in early 2018. A trial was delayed so the 63-year-old could undergo an evaluation for mental competency, officials said.

According to a superseding indictment filed Tuesday through U.S. District Court, Bennett asked a fellow inmate in November to murder an expected witness in the proceedings.

Bennett allegedly offered $20,000 — half up front and the rest after the witness died, authorities wrote in the filing.

“The defendant was aware that (the inmate) was a suspect in a firearms incident and believed (he) would be released from custody within months,” according to the document. “The defendant told (the inmate) that he would continue faking his incompetency to give (him) time to complete his sentence, get released from jail, and find and kill (the witness).”

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten described the allegations as “tragic, grave, and compelling. My thoughts are very much with the victim’s family and my office looks forward to presenting the evidence against Mr. Bennett at a fair trial.”

An attorney listed as representing Bennett did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The case had been unfolding 2017. That year, a teen accused Quinn James of sexual assault; the west Michigan man then sought “someone to kill or help him kill” her and was referred to Bennett, according to the indictment.

After James picked up Bennett from Detroit and drove back across the state, the youth was strangled to death on Jan. 24, 2018, and her body was left in the woods in Kalamazoo County, the document stated.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office later charged Bennett and James in the case. James was convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

“After considering conflicting expert testimony, the judge presiding over the case found Bennett was mentally impaired and adjudicated him incompetent,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in April. “Afterwards, Bennett’s state charges were dismissed, and he was freed without conditions in March of 2022.”

The case was referred to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for consideration of federal charges. In July, Bennett was arrested on a federal criminal complaint.

“There were initially concerns about Bennett’s competency to stand trial following his arrest on federal kidnapping charges, but a forensic psychologist from the Bureau of Prisons has determined that Bennett is competent to stand trial,” federal officials said Wednesday.

In April, a federal magistrate judge agreed and found Bennett competent to stand trial.

The superseding indictment filed this week charges Bennett with four counts: conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death; kidnapping resulting in death; kidnapping of a minor victim; and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

“If convicted of count one or two, Bennett will be sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life in prison,” officials said Wednesday.