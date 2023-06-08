What experts say people with breathing issues should do while wildfire smoke haze lingers

People who are older or who have respiratory problems should limit their time outdoors, keep windows closed and even consider using air purifiers while smoke from Canadian wildfires lingers over southeast Michigan's skies, which could make breathing issues worse, experts said Thursday.

An air quality alert for most of southeast Michigan is in effect all day Thursday and through noon Friday. Those impacted by air pollution should take some steps to minimize their symptoms and its harmful effects, experts said.

Ayman Soubani, a pulmonologist with the Detroit Medical Center, said Thursday that many people with respiratory issues have difficulty this time of year because of allergens and pollens in the air, along with the heat. The air pollution from the wildfires only adds to those problems, he said.

Common symptoms they may be experiencing are running nose, stuffy nose, irritation of the throat, and watery eyes, the doctor said.

People who have asthma or COPD may feel worse and experience shortness of breath, cough and wheezing, according to Soubani. He added that the air pollution is likely hitting the elderly, the disabled, and young children hard.

The doctor said when the air quality is poor he and other physicians recommend people who are vulnerable stay indoors as much as possible and keep windows and doors closed. Every person is different, but as a general rule, people with breathing issues should not spend any longer than two or three hours outdoors during air quality alert periods, he said.

Another of his recommendations: keep medications for breathing issues close.

"People with respiratory conditions should also make sure they have their inhalers nearby and use them as prescribed by their medical providers," Soubani said. "They should also have a rescue inhaler on hand if they develop acute symptoms."

He said they should tell their doctor as soon as possible if they experience any worsening symptoms.

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy declared Thursday and until noon Friday "Action Days!" for southeastern and southern Michigan counties. The declaration means pollutants in the air around the area are in the "Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups" range.

Near Metro Detroit, the Action Day! alert covers Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Sara Adar, associate professor and chair of epidemiology at the University of Michigan's School of Public Health, added the smog is likely affecting pregnant women and people with heart or lung disease.

She recommends using air purifiers and air conditioning systems to help with symptoms. "Air conditioning can be helpful to keep the indoor air clean," she said in a statement.

Christina Floyd, the city of Detroit's acting Chief Public Health Officer, added those people should also refrain from any outdoor strenuous activity. She said wildfire smoke can make anyone sick.

Like Soubani, she urges people who experience signs of illness from air pollution to call a medical provider.

Adar said people who have to spend a lot of time outdoors, an N95 respirator can help reduce their exposure to irritants.

Soubani said some of his patients have told him they've had a cough or some difficulty breathing over the last week.

"However, we've not seen an increase in visits to the doctor or hospitalizations," he said.

Once the weather changes and the smoke from the wildfires moves away, those who have been suffering should being to feel better after two or three days, especially if rain comes along to clean the particulates out of the air, Soubani said.

Metro Detroit's weekend weather forecast calls for a chance of rain on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

