Glass-blowing event to benefit Metro Detroit schools returns after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, a fundraiser that helps put art classes, materials and lessons from artists in Detroit area schools is roaring back.

This weekend, the Michigan Glass Project will host its 9th annual glassblowing and live arts festival at the Russell Industrial Center and a few other venues. Glassblowers from around the country will craft one of a kind pieces and there also will be a gallery show. Proceeds from the event, organizers say, will benefit Art Road Nonprofit, a group whose mission is to bring art classes back to Metro Detroit schools.

"(To the kids) art is everything; art is life; art is forever," said Carol Hofgartner, co-founder of Art Road Nonprofit. "These students take art seriously ... we're incredibly grateful for all these artists coming from around the country, so they can dip into their own creativity and make magic and meaning all weekend long."

Hofgartner said this year will mark the sixth year the Livonia-based nonprofit is the beneficiary of the Michigan Glass Project, as it has received $475,000 since the collaboration.

"Our event space is extraordinary and more than just a festival; The Michigan Glass Project's core values include collaboration and community," said Allison Key, co-founder and executive director of The Michigan Glass Project, in a statement. "The festival creates an opportunity for each individual's unique and personal contribution to join together with those around them, impacting a greater whole and ultimate goal."

Glassblowing artists from New York to Los Angeles will work throughout the weekend, creating pieces for the silent auction that end that ends on Sunday. A large-scale art gallery at the Russell Industrial Center also will showcase donated paintings, photographs, and prints, many made by live painters on site, the project said.

Through donations and the auction, Key said, a check is written to Art Road Nonprofit, which allows the group to bring art programming to Detroit-area schools.

During the 2018-19 school year, Art Road Nonprofit offered classes in five schools, serving nearly 2,100 students: Detroit's Spain Elementary/Middle School, the Charles Wright Arts Academy, Edison Elementary School, Ecorse's Ralph Bunche Academy and Grandport Middle School.

Hofgartner said 2021, however, their reach was reduced to Edison Elementary School due to the lack of funding. She said with the help of The Michigan Glass Project, they'll be able to grow their program again.

"Art is one of our first languages, so with COVID-19, students didn't have one of their first languages ... for them, the impact is huge," she said.

In DPSCD, principals are permitted to choose the admission of music, gym or art programs to the schools, based upon the number of students enrolled, according to Kristina Christian, principal of Edison Elementary School. All three programs are available at the school located on Detroit's westside, she said.

"The art program has had a profound impact on our school environment; the vibrant art work displayed throughput the hallways and classrooms has created an atmosphere of inspiration and positivity for our scholars," Christian said.

Students' artwork is also posted to social media so parents and members of the school's community can see the students' creativity on display, Christian noted. She said with the presence of Art Road Nonprofit in classrooms, students are able to use paint for drawings and construct models and sculptures of various objects.

"Its fosters a sense of pride with our scholars and ownership ... and makes our school welcoming and an inclusive space for everyone," Christian said. "We are so appreciative and thankful for Art Road."

The Michigan Glass Project kicks off 7p.m. Thursday with a documentary showing at The Detroit Film Theater at the Detroit Institute of Arts and closes 7 p.m. Sunday with a silent auction.

There will be 96 borosilicate glass artists working on 36 torches, 48 live painters and 90 DJs with live musical acts from local and national artists, the project said.

Tickets are available at the door. More information on the event can be found at: themichiganglassproject.com and artroadnonprofit.org.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar