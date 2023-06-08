Michigan hospital leaders plan campaign to recruit, retain more workers

Michigan hospital leaders said Thursday they plan to launch a new campaign aimed at keeping existing employees and recruiting new ones because of an ongoing labor shortage.

The campaign, which is financed by the Michigan Health and Hospital Association and is expected to start Monday, is focused on retaining, retraining and attracting people to the state health care workforce. Michigan has lost about 1,700 hospital beds due to a lack of staffing over the last couple of years, and there are around 27,000 open health care jobs, MHA officials said.

"We're a very people-dependent industry," said Shannon Striebich, chair-elect of the MHA Board of Trustees. "The delivery of health care is incredibly local and without people ... there's tremendous concern about our ability to continue to provide access."

The advertisements featured in the campaign will highlight the advantages of working in both clinical and non-clinical health care settings, including pay, benefits and the ability to make a difference in patients' lives.

MHA CEO Brian Peters said the health care industry, Michigan's largest job provider, needs more workers because Michigan's population continues to age. Michigan is tied for the 13th oldest state by median age, according to 2020 Census Bureau statistics.

As the state's population gets older, young people are not moving in at the same rate, exacerbating the existing talent gap, MHA officials said. Older adults also tend to require more health care services.

The Michigan labor market forecast through 2030 indicates that 37 of the top 50 high-demand and highly paid occupations will require some type of four-year degree and 14 are directly tied to the health care sector, said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of Public Universities. But the state is ranked 37th in terms of educational attainment and college enrollment has dropped in the state. Universities may have to turn to out-of-state students, international students and adults who have attended some college but have no degree, Hurley said.

"This focus on building out talent pipeline in hospitals and beyond is really important," Hurley said.

MHA officials said there are plenty of different jobs to choose from in the health care industry, from nurses to imaging technicians to surgeons.

"There's also a tremendous opportunity for individuals that may want to work in health care, but perhaps not at the bedside and not clinically," Striebich said. "We have a tremendous need for folks that are accounting professionals, other finance professionals, planners, writers, marketing experts."

Opportunities for young people to explore careers in hospitals and shadow health care professionals are key to recruiting new workers, said Amy Brown, chief nursing officer at Sparrow Health System.

"I started as a patient care technician and it gave me a really a lot of great experience so that when I was in my nursing career, I was able to draw on the experience," Brown said.

Sparrow is working with the Michigan Health and Hospital Association to launch another campaign focused on getting young people, as early as junior high school, hands-on experience in hospital and health care settings, Brown said. Trinity Health has a similar High School to Healthcare program, said Striebich, who also is senior vice president of operations at Trinity Health Michigan.

"This is an industry that when young people come in and see what it's like and even just watch teams of people work together, it can be a real motivator," Striebich said.

Young nurses reported plans to leave the industry at higher rates than any other age group, though, according to a recent survey study of over 10,000 nurses in Michigan. Over a third of the total nurses surveyed planned to leave their job in the next year, citing inadequate staffing and resources as the most significant factors associated with their planned departures. Issues like exhaustion and burnout, which predate the COVID-19 pandemic but were exacerbated by it as well, have plagued nurses in Michigan and across the country.

Nurse staffing legislation that would require hospitals to follow state-mandated nurse-to-patient staffing ratios was introduced in Lansing in May. Peters said the MHA strongly opposes such a nurse staffing ratio mandate because it is a "one size fits all" approach to staffing that limits innovation and could force hospitals to break the law or close service lines.

"Every one of our hospitals and health systems throughout the state ... has a leadership team that is highly trained and is in the best position to understand what are the unique aspects of the patient population," Peters said. "They can look at what are the appropriate ratios, day to day, unit to unit."

Michigan's hospitals are instead offering nurses maximum scheduling flexibility, transportation to and from work, child care support and increased pay to better retain employees and attract more workers, MHA spokeswoman Ruthanne Sudderth said in a statement.

"The MHA worked in the last year and half to secure roughly $300 million for hospitals to retain, recruit and train employees, including nurses," Sudderth said. "Those dollars went directly through hospitals and into the pockets of nurses and other healthcare workers in the forms of retention or sign-on bonuses, and increased pay, as well as remodeled care and employment opportunities."

hmackay@detroitnews.com