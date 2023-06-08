Police: Love triangle sparked woman's death in St. Clair County

A 44-year-old St. Clair County resident is facing charges after fatally attacking another woman in an alleged love triangle, officials announced Thursday.

Deputies were called to a home on South Main Street in Capac around 4 a.m. Tuesday after a man living there reported an assault earlier in the evening "and that one of the parties was not waking up," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Upon arriving, they found a 44-year-old Almont woman unconscious but breathing, according to the release.

They also found the caller and another 44-year-old woman, identified as Raquelle Casillas of Mussey Township.

Casillas and the other woman "had been reportedly disputing on and off for days over a shared relationship with the male," sheriff's officials said.

As detectives arrested Casillas, the Almont woman was transported to McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital, where doctors noted severe head trauma, according to the release. She was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Casillas has been arraigned on a charge of open murder. She remains at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center after being denied bond.