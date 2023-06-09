MSU official: Spartan Strong Fund raises $2 million

The Detroit News

A special fund created at Michigan State University in the aftermath of a mass shooting that left three students dead and five critically injured has raised $2 million since it was created four months ago, nearly half of which will go toward cover the remaining undergraduate education of those injured, officials said Friday.

MSU created the Spartan Strong fund in the aftermath of the Feb. 13 shooting to help those most critically impacted by the tragedy.

In a letter to MSU community members, Kim Tobin, the school's vice president for University Advancement said the total is climbing.

"As I reflect on the generosity of you and your 4,200 fellow Spartans who stepped forward after the tragedy on February 13, I am reminded that Spartan Strong is more than a slogan, it is living with kindness and compassion — making a difference where we can," she said in the letter. "Our collective power has raised $2 million and counting to support those whose lives have been irreversibly altered."

Tobin also said a committee of students, faculty and staff has decided with input from some of the victim's families how to use the money in the fund. Here's how the fund will be used, she said:

∎ $1 million to support individuals directly impacted by the tragedy, including resources to support the remaining undergraduate careers of students injured in the mass shooting. The funds also will provide support to about 50 students who were present in either one of the two first-floor Berkey Hall classrooms or the food court kitchen inside the MSU Union during the shooting. A portion of the funding also will help families of the deceased with needs unmet by state and federal crime victim compensation funds;

∎ $500,000 will be dedicated to reimbursing or directly paying for mental health services for students, faculty, staff and first responders;

∎ $300,000 and any additional gifts received will be dedicated to the planning and construction of a permanent campus memorial;

∎ And $200,000 will be used to support healing and resiliency programming for students, faculty, staff and first responders.

Three students were killed in the Feb. 13 shooting: Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson. All three received posthumous degrees during last month's commencement ceremonies at MSU.