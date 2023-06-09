Suspect in Grand Rapids school gun case arrested after standoff

Grand Rapids ― A suspect in a case of a third grader bringing a weapon to a Grand Rapids school was arrested Friday after a four-hour standoff with police and U.S. Marshals, investigators said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was recently charged with a felony firearm and fourth-degree child abuse in connection with a student having a loaded gun at Stocking Elementary School on May 10.

On Friday around 9:15 a.m., the man barricaded himself in a home in the 1400 block of Marshall Avenue SE, the police department said in a statement.

Critical incident protocols were activated and the Grand Rapids Police special response and crisis negotiation teams, along with U.S. Marshals, responded. After multiple phone calls between the suspect and the negotiations team, he exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident around 1:30 p.m., according to the release.

The May 10 incident at Stocking Elementary was the fourth confiscation of a handgun from a student during the academic year, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools officials.

A 7-year-old brought a gun to a Grand Rapids elementary school in a backpack on May 3, investigators said. The Kent County prosecutor charged two people in connection with the incident.

laguilar@detroitnews.com