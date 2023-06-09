UM nursing professor on leave after sexual misconduct allegations

A University of Michigan sexual and reproductive health researcher has been placed on administrative leave effective May 11, UM spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen confirmed Friday following a report alleging sexual misconduct involving two former students.

Broekhuizen did not elaborate on why Robert Stephenson, a UM nursing school professor and director of the University of Michigan Center for Sexuality and Health Disparities, had been placed on paid leave. She said that it is UM's standard practice to neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation into any form of misconduct to "protect the privacy of the university community and maintain trust in the university."

But the Michigan Daily, UM's student newspaper, linked Stephenson's leave to alleged sexual misconduct by him involving two men, a former student and an employee in Stephenson's lab, that allegedly included numerous inappropriate texts, videos and an alleged incident involving masturbation and underwear, according to a detailed report published this week.

The allegations led to a UM investigation, a hearing and a decision by hearing officer who failed to find enough evidence that Stephenson violated university policy, but that decision was appealed and a judge reversed the hearing officer's finding and advised further investigation by another hearing officer, the Daily reported.

Broekhuizen forwarded a May 11 email from Patricia Hurn, dean of the UM School of Nursing, sent to the faculty and staff regarding Stephenson's leave.

"Dr. Stephenson is relieved of all professional responsibilities at UMSN and is not to engage in any activity within our missions of teaching, research and scholarship, clinical practice and service," Hurn wrote. "Dr. Stephenson has been instructed to have no contact with students, trainees or staff while on (administrative leave). And he has been asked to refrain from contacting faculty with respect to professional or business matters."

Stephenson, trained as a demographer and epidemiologist, focuses his work on sexual and reproductive health of vulnerable populations, according to his UM webpage. He could not be reached for comment.

His lawyer, David Nacht, did not return a message seeking comment. But in a statement by him published in the Daily, he said that "it was predictable that the Title IX process would be weaponized against a scholar who is Gay."

He said that Stephenson, one of the world's leading researchers on LGBTQ+ relationship and sexual violence, was placed on administrative leave after he brought his own complaint to UM's Equity, Civil Rights & Title IX office; Nacht added that Stephenson planned to sue the university.

"Dr. Stephenson has received no due process from UM finding him to have sexually harassed anyone," Nacht wrote in his statement. "Dr. Stephenson was told by his dean that he was 'disgusting,' has no future at UM and should resign.

"All university professors should be horrified that the career of a tenured professor who brings in $70 million in grants can be systematically destroyed without a single hearing finding he engaged in a violation of ECRT policies."

Stephenson had been under investigation by ECRT since Feb. 2022, the Daily reported. The ECRT gave the responsibility of overseeing the hearing to Michigan-based lawyer David Calzone, who found in Dec. 2022 that that there wasn't enough evidence to conclude that Stephenson violated UM's misconduct policy. An appeal of Calzone's decision brought in Barbara Jones, former U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, to conduct an external review of the case. She reversed Calzone's decision, returned the case to the ECRT for further investigation and recommended a new hearing officer.

The student newspaper's report included statements from the ECRT investigation and interviews with two complainants who were granted anonymity.

One of them, a UM alum, said they allegedly received from 2017-2019 "hundreds of sexually explicit texts and Snapchat messages from Stephenson," along with explicit photos allegedly featuring genitalia or sexual imagery and videos that allegedly included Stephenson masturbating, the Daily reported.

The Daily reported that Stephenson allegedly wrote in one text message: "I want to make you feel ashamed about what you let me do, but also begging for more."

The alum alleged that he went to Stephenson's office in 2019 and the professor allegedly took his underwear after telling him to undress. Stephenson returned the alum's underwear after allegedly "masturbating into" it, the Daily reported.

The other complainant alleged that Stephenson also sent him inappropriate texts, some that included photos and videos.

