Child, 2, dies in accidental shooting in Howell, police say

A 2-year-old in Howell died Sunday evening after an accidental shooting, according to the Police Department.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to the 1900 block of Oak Squire Lane for a report of a shooting, according to a news release from Howell police.

The 2-year-old had gained access to an unsecured gun and was accidentally shot, according to police. The child was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

No further details were available Sunday night.

