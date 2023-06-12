2 Alpena men to stand trial in 2021 disappearance, killings of women

Two Alpena men will stand trial for the 2021 murders of two women who disappeared within weeks of each other, officials said Friday.

Brad Srebnik, 36, and Joshua Wirgau, 35, both of Alpena, were bound over for trial last week in 88th District Court in Alpena, the Michigan Attorney General's Office and the Alpena County Prosecutor's Office said.

"We are very pleased to be one large step closer to achieving justice and having closure for the families of Brynn Bills, Abby Hill, and our entire community,” Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthiauszynski said in a statement.

Srebnik's and Wirgau's next court appearance, which will be an arraignment in the circuit court for Alpena and Montmorency counties, has yet to be scheduled.

The attorney general's office charged both men in October.

Srebnik is accused in the deaths of Brynn Bills, 18, and Abby Hill, 31. He was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, using a firearm during a felony-second offense and being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to two life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wiragu is accused in Hill's death. He was charged with first-degree murder, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body, being an accessary after the fact and being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for Hill's murder.

Police and prosecutors allege Srebnik killed Bills sometime after Hill picked her up on the morning of Aug. 2, 2021. They said Hill and Bills were Facebook friends and Facebook Messenger texts in addition to eyewitness testimony confirm they met that morning.

Investigators also said Wirgau and Hill helped Srebnik bury Bills' body in Wirgau’s backyard.

Her body was found several weeks later after police received a tip. At the time, detectives said Wirgau, then 34, was a person of interest.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Srebnik, Wiragu and Hill were in a remote area of Alpena where Hill was shot and killed. Her body was found there on Oct. 15, 2022. Police said the men killed Hill to prevent her from revealing information about Bills's murder.

