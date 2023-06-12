2 students wounded in MSU shooting file notice of intent to sue for damages

Two Michigan State University students wounded in the Feb. 13 mass shooting have notified the university that they intend to sue for failure to protect their safety on campus.

Tory Forbush and Nate Statly, both of whom were shot and injured in the campus shooting, filed the notices of their intent to sue on Monday in the Michigan Court of Claims.

The letters, first reported by the Lansing State Journal, are addressed to Michigan State University's president, board of trustees, general counsel, department of police and public safety and department of infrastructure and planning.

The June 9 letters from the students' Okemos-based lawyer, Mick Grewal, indicates Forbush's injuries were a result of "a defect and/or dangerous condition in Berkey Hall." Statly's letter was submitted through his father, Thomas Statly.

The letters, while they differ in descriptions of the students' injuries, largely posit the same allegations regarding the university's lack of security.

The letters says "upon information and belief," MSU had, prior to the shooting, "received complaints regarding defective safety measures and the lack of restrictions as to the general access of campus buildings, including Berkey Hall."

"Here, the university's decision to ignore complaints — regarding the lack of restrictions, the general and public access to campus buildings, and the failure to correct known defective conditions and security measures — resulted in an unreasonably dangerous risk of injury," Grewal wrote in the letter.

"There is no rationale as to why Michigan State University chose to ignore complaints and failed to take any corrective action to remedy the defective conditions. To state otherwise would be to deny the country's present reality."

Statly was shot in the head and the fragments of the bullet remain scattered throughout his brain, according to the filing. The core of the bullet remains in the center of his brain.

He isn't able to talk, walk, use his arm or leg on the left side of his body and consume whole foods. His right ear and eye are sutured closed and he has significant and permanent scarring.

Statly spent nine weeks at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, four weeks at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and has been at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago receiving inpatient care for three weeks.

Forbrush has said he pleaded for his life after seeing McRae standing in the doorway with a gun. Forbrush tried to hide behind chairs, laid on the ground and pleaded for his life.

The shooting resulted in injuries to Forbrush's chest cavity and lungs, according to the filing. He suffered significant and permanent scarring after the shooting and he spent 10 days at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

kberg@detroitnews.com