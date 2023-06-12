Waterford man, 78, killed by malfunctioning car at Milan Dragway

A Waterford man is dead after being hit by a car at the Milan Dragway over the weekend, police said.

The victim was identified as Keith Hallett, 78, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

According to authorities, the crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Milan Dragway on Plank Road at Snell Road in Milan Township.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Funny Car was traveling in reverse gear and south in the right lane of the drag strip.

Detectives said the car's engine malfunctioned making it accelerate and causing the driver, identified as Nicholas Tilley, 31, of Holland, to lose control of the vehicle. The car struck Hallett who was standing near the drag strip and in the area to the vehicle's rear, they said. The Chevrolet continued traveling until it struck another vehicle and stopped.

Officials said Hallett was taken to a Ypsilanti hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Tilley was wearing safety apparel at the time of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident should call the TrafficServices Division of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7756.

