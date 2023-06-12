Pump prices rise in Michigan, but still almost $2 less than year

Gas prices are on the rise in Michigan, increasing 12 cents from a week ago and up about 30 cents since last month.

Although pump prices have increased to a statewide average of $3.65 per gallon, according to AAA, they are still more than $1 less than May 2023's average price for regular unleaded gas.

"While Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week, these prices are still $1.57 less than the record high gas prices from this time last year," Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, said in a release.

Motorists are paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline which is a discount of about $24 from 2022's highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand has slightly increased, resulting in increasing stocks and fluctuating oil prices.

Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price is following Michigan pump price trends. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.67 per gallon, about 12 cents more than last week’s average but still $1.62 less than this same time last year.

And prices closer to $3 per gallon can be found in Wayne County according to GasBuddy. A Mobil station on Farmington Road in Livonia has gas at $3.15 a gallon; A BP station on Eight Mile Road in Detroit has gas for $3.33; and a Sunoco station on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn has gas at $3.34 per gallon.

AAA reports the most expensive gas price averages are in Marquette ($3.72), Metro Detroit ($3.67), and Ann Arbor ($3.66). The least expensivegas price recorded are in Flint ($3.61), Grand Rapids ($3.63), and Saginaw ($3.63).