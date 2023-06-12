1 dead, 1 wounded in weekend shooting during outdoor concert at Kalamazoo park

Kalamazoo police continue to investigate a shooting during an outdoor concert Saturday at a city park that left one man dead and another injured.

Officials identified the deceased as Marcus Tillman, 35, of Kalamazoo.

"The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wishes to extend its sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Tillman," they said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired after a concert in Kalamazoo's Spring Valley Park, one of the city's largest park which spans nearly 186 acres, as the concert was winding down. Police responded but were hampered by people fleeing the area, they said.

Officials said they located a wounded man, later identified as Tillman, and rendered medical aid but he succumbed to his injuries.

A second man, 32, also of Kalamazoo, was wounded, authorities said. Medics took the injured man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators searched the area and recovered more than 20 shell casings, they said.

"The killing of Mr. Tillman occurred directly in front of many people attending the event," police said. "Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division at KDPS are asking that witnesses share videos taken from before and during the incident and to talk with detectives about what they saw."

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139 or submit anonymous tips through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

