State's first mosquito-borne virus of 2023 confirmed

Officials have confirmed the first mosquito-borne virus of 2023 in Michigan, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

Mosquitos recently collected in Saginaw County have tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus at the health department's Bureau of Laboratories, representatives said in a statement.

Residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites to protect themselves from illnesses, including eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus, as the insects emerge.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions, such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitos are present if possible and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites.”JCV is spread to humans through bites from mosquitoes infected by deer or other animals with the virus in their blood, the health department said. Cases typically occur from late spring through mid-fall.

Illness can develop within a few days to two weeks after a bite.

"While most people do not become ill, initial symptoms can include fever, headache and fatigue," the health department said. "In rare cases, it can cause severe disease in the brain and/or spinal cord including encephalitis and meningitis."

JCV is found throughout much of the United States but cases have increased in the Midwest, which "likely reflects increased awareness and testing, but also could be due to an increase in disease incidence," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

An average of 17 Jamestown Canyon virus neuroinvasive disease cases are reported each year, the CDC said.

JCV sickened six Michigan residents in 2021 and one last year, the state health department said.

There were 12 West Nile virus cases in 2022.

This is the third year the health department's Bureau of Laboratories is offering virus testing of mosquito pools collected by local health departments and count control programs.

“Mosquitoes may seem like a small nuisance, but they can spread deadly diseases like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis through their bites,” said Mike Philip, Michigan Department of Agriculture Rural Development Pesticide and Plant Pest Management division director. “Michiganders can help limit the risk of disease outbreaks by developing a mosquito prevention strategy to reduce pest populations.”

State officials recommend residents take steps including:

• Applying insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing.• Wearing light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. • Maintaining window and door screening to help keep mosquitos outside.• Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires and other water-holding containers.• If owning animals, use an approved insect repellant. Keep livestock in a barn under fans and move pets inside during peak mosquito activity from dusk until dawn.