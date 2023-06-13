Alcohol sales at university stadiums in the fall? Michigan senator says it's possible

Lansing — Alcohol sales at university stadiums in Michigan could be just months away after a vote by a state Senate committee Tuesday.

The Senate Regulatory Affairs Committee advanced a bill, sponsored by Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, that would allow Michigan State University, the University of Michigan and other schools to obtain licenses to sell alcohol at their games for up to 100 days each year and at other events, such as concerts, for an additional five days each year.

"If things go well, maybe fans have beers in their hands in the fall," McCann said after the committee vote.

After being approved with a 10-0 vote ― representatives from MSU, Western Michigan University, Oakland University, Central Michigan University, Northern Michigan University and Eastern Michigan University were on hand, voicing support for the proposal ― it now heads to the full Senate.

For the proposed policy to take effect in the coming months, it also has to be approved by the full House and gain Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature. It needs two-thirds support in the Senate.

As it stands now, 11 of the 14 universities in the Big Ten conference allow alcohol sales, Marlon Lynch, MSU's vice president and chief safety officer, told the committee. The three that don't are MSU, U-M and the University of Nebraska, he said.

Lynch said his colleagues at other schools didn't report increases in "alcohol-related issues" after permitting sales.

Likewise, Fred Schaible, assistant vice president for government relations at Western Michigan, said the legislation simply gave universities an option. Universities' leadership would ultimately have to pursue licenses from the Liquor Control Commission.

"But we do expect most to want to do this because of the fan feedback as well as the economic opportunities that it has to support the athletic programs at our institutions," Schaible said.

No one spoke in opposition to the proposal during Tuesday's meeting.

In the past, Mothers Against Drunk Driving has criticized similar bills, saying they would increase alcohol consumption on college campuses.

When the Senate bill was introduced earlier this session, it would have allowed sales at only basketball, football and hockey games. Senators revised the proposal Tuesday to more broadly permit sales at up to 100 days of "intercollegiate athletic scheduled events," meaning sales could occur at soccer or baseball stadiums as well.

The proposal would allow alcohol sales to begin an hour before events start and end no later than the conclusion of the competitions, McCann said.

McCann said Michigan had become an outlier compared to the rest of the Big Ten conference and universities wanted to be able to sell alcohol.

"They think it increases the fan experience and that actually some people have come to them kinda puzzled that they are not able to do this at Michigan venues," McCann said.

When it comes to five days of alcohol sales at events other than university sports, McCann gave the example of a U2 concert that occurred at MSU's Spartan Stadium in 2011.

Likewise, in 2012, then-Gov. Rick Snyder signed a law temporarily allowing alcohol sales at U-M's Big House on New Year's Day 2013 for a National Hockey League Winter Classic game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

