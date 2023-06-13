Former Michigan priest sentenced in decades-old criminal sexual conduct case

A former Michigan priest accused of abusing a young child in the 1980s has been sentenced to 365 days in jail and five years' probation on one count of first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, state officials announced Tuesday.

Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, was among the first five priests Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged in 2019 as part of an ongoing clergy sexual abuse investigation.

He pleaded guilty in April to the CSC charge. The plea related to accusations DeLorenzo sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy after a funeral service he officiated for the youth's relative in 1987, authorities reported.

In exchange for the plea, officials dismissed five other criminal sexual conduct charges, Nessel's office said in a statement.

Five victims gave impact statements in court Tuesday, according to the release.

"In addition to his jail time and probation, DeLorenzo is also mandated to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, is ordered to engage in sex offender counseling, and may have no contact with his victims or any minor," officials wrote.

DeLorenzo, who served in the Diocese of Lansing, was removed from ministry in 2002 after former Bishop Carl Mengeling received a complaint of sexual abuse involving a minor, The Detroit News reported.

He had been a pastor at St. Pius X in Flint from 1976-83, St. Robert in Flushing from 1983-88 and Holy Redeemer in Burton from 1988-2002, officials said.

Michigan’s statute of limitations is suspended when a defendant leaves the state for any reason. DeLorenzo was arrested in 2019 in Marion County, Florida.Last fall, Nessel’s office said it planned to release a report on each diocese’s handling of clergy sexual abuse complaints amid the ongoing investigation that resulted in charges against 11 priests.

The probe was initiated under Republican former Attorney General Bill Schuette and launched Sept. 21, 2018.On Oct. 3, 2018, 42 law enforcement officers and 15 special agents conducted simultaneous raids of Michigan’s seven dioceses, where they seized roughly 220 boxes of 1.5 million paper documents as well as roughly 2.5 million electronic documents. A tip line also was launched that resulted in more than 1,000 tips.

Nessel’s office said the seven dioceses agreed to forward all sexual abuse complaints and delay their own internal investigations while the criminal investigations were ongoing.